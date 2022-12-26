SEC Championship Football
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive lineman Jalen Carter hoist the trophy after defeating LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship game  on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. 

 AP

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kearis Jackson insists he and his Georgia teammates are not content even after adding this year's Southeastern Conference championship to last season's drought-breaking national title.

The Bulldogs are motivated to keep winning.

In fact, Jackson, a senior wide receiver, insists No. 1 Georgia is working harder than at this time last year as they seek a new goal — back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 last season.


