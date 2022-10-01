Let the news come to you

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The two most important characteristics that Georgia coach Kirby Smart seeks in his team are composure and resiliency, and the top-ranked Bulldogs needed to rely on both to rally past Missouri on Saturday night.

Or, as Smart put it: “We had to OD on those.”

Kept out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and facing a 10-point deficit, the Bulldogs got their run game going just in time to avoid the upset. Kendall Milton finished off one long drive with a touchdown, then Daijun Edwards got into the end zone with just over four minutes to go, lifting the Bulldogs to a 26-22 victory.

