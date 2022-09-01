Athlete Compensation Have Nots
Buy Now

Texas’ Christian Jones blocks against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Texas offensive lineman Christian Jones remembers walking up to Bijan Robinson not long ago and asking for a lift, figuring it was least the All-American running back could do for one of the big guys doing all the blocking.

“He said there’s a height limit,” Jones said with a smile.

Turns out there’s not much space in a Lamborghini for a 6-foot-6, 328-pound teammate.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you