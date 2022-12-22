Michigan St Penn St Football
Buy Now

Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts to a play during against Michigan State on Nov. 26 in State College, Pa. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The early signing period for college football opened Wednesday and in many ways it looked the same as usual.

There were surprising last-minute flips by blue-chip recruits, pick-a-hat commitment ceremonies held at high schools across the country and Alabama signing the nation's top-rated class.

Hanging over it all, though, was the impossible to quantify but hard to ignore influence of NIL money impacting players' decisions.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you