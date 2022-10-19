NFL Owners Meeting Football
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL isn't backing down on protecting quarterbacks.

League executive Troy Vincent said there was a "healthy" and "spirited" conversation with owners about roughing-the-passer penalties at the league meeting on Tuesday.

"Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don't have a chance to win," Vincent said. "We're not changing the philosophy around that call. ... We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback."

