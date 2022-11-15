Germany Buccaneers Seahawks Football
A general view inside Allianz Arena during the pregame show of a game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks on Sunday in Munich, Germany. 

 AP

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games.

Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007.


