Panthers Saints Football

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Panthers cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday in New Orleans. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Aaron Rodgers hits the beach and has even hosted a TV game show. Alvin Kamara has snowboarded in the mountains of Montana.

Quinton Jefferson takes his kids to school and runs errands. Sheldon Rankins catches up on cooking and traveling.

Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason by all the activities — exciting and mundane — players couldn't do the last several months. It's also a chance to rejuvenate their bodies and minds from the tolls of playing such a violent, competitive game.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you