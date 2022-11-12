Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting job at Alabama. Now they're battling each other for the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

In a season filled with surprises, predicting the NFL awards at the halfway point is challenging. Barring a tremendous comeback in the second half, Aaron Rodgers isn't going to three-peat as MVP.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team, so Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni deserve strong consideration for MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you