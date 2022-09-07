Jaguars Falcons Football
Buy Now

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walks the sidelines during a game against the Falcons on Aug. 27 in Atlanta. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

There will be a new look on the sideline in Week 1 of the NFL season with a record-tying 10 new head coaches.

The overhaul of nearly one-third of the league matches the previous high reached in 1978, 1997 and 2006.

The new crop includes five retreads looking to bounce back after getting fired from their last head-coaching job and five first-time coaches.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you