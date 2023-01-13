NCAA Convention

Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention on Thursday in San Antonio. 

 Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — At the NCAA convention Thursday, outgoing President Mark Emmert said goodbye, incoming President Charlie Baker introduced himself and the state of college sports was declared perilous.

"As a collective enterprise, we are both thriving and threatened," said Baylor President Linda Livingstone, who is the chairwoman of the NCAA's Board of Governors.

Livingstone handled most of the annual state of college sports address with the NCAA in a period of both transition and transformation.


