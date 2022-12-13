Patriots Cardinals Football
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is brought off the field after an injury against the Patriots on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.

 AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush.

That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season.


