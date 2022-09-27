Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

DENVER (AP) — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds.

Aside from the 80-yard, 12-play masterpiece that ended with Melvin Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run, Wilson directed a dozen drives that resulted in two long field goal attempts and 10 punts as the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over San Francisco.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you