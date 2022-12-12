Let the news come to you

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leant back in his chair, shook his head and said: "Pinch me, I'm dreaming."

Yes, Morocco really is in the World Cup semifinals.

Before arriving in Qatar, the north African nation had only ever won two of its previous 16 matches at the World Cup. The team's coach had been in position for just four months. Its players were talented but battling a culture of underachievement by the country at major soccer tournaments.


