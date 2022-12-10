APTOPIX WCup Morocco Portugal Soccer
Buy Now

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. 

 AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.

Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel — and maybe into international retirement — after the final whistle, Morocco's players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country's flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans.


