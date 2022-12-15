Let the news come to you

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco made history, but couldn't make it past Kylian Mbappé and France.

The first African country to reach the semifinals of the World Cup was eventually beaten by defending champions France, losing 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

There is still the chance to win the third place match against Croatia on Saturday, but the dream of becoming the first team from outside of Europe or South America to go all the way to a final is over.


