MSU OSU volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State sophomore Lauren Lindseth prepares for a serve during a match against Oregon State on Aug. 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Montana State swept the weekly Big Sky Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors after its performance at the St. Thomas Tommie Invitational over the weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

For the second consecutive week, senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen is the Big Sky’s top offensive player, while sophomore libero Lauren Lindseth was tabbed top defensive performer.

In three matches, Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colorado, totaled 71 kills, averaging 5.92 per set. She notched a weekend-best 28 kills against St. Thomas and went over the 20-kill plateau against Milwaukee and Cal Baptist, as well. Thomsen recorded a .268 attack mark for the tournament, including finishing with a .283 percentage as MSU defeated Cal Baptist 3-1. In addition, she posted five service aces. For the weekend, Thomsen totaled 77 points, averaging 6.42 per set. For her efforts, she was named to the all-tournament team.


