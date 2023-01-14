Let the news come to you

Highlighting the Montana State track and field team’s return to action after a monthlong break, senior hurdler Elena Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles twice at the Cougar Classic, held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Friday.

Carter, who came into the season holding the school record with a time of 8.45 seconds, lowered her time to 8.38 seconds, which is currently tied for the 17th-fastest time in Division I.

“I was so excited,” Carter said. “Indoor track has always been a struggle for me. I never thought I’d run in the 8.30s, so running an 8.38 was super exciting. I was super stoked when I was finished.”


