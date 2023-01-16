SKI_2223_MSU_INIVTE_WINKER_1.jpg

Montana State’s Florian Winker competes at the MSU Invitational over the weekend at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

 MSU Athletics/Contributed

The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

“Today’s race was a better showing for the Bobcat Nordic team,” said MSU head coach Adam St. Pierre. “Our men were third and our women tied for third, which put us in second on the day (combined) behind Utah. This shows just how much having competitive skis matters in a classic race.”

MSU freshman Anders Weiss led the Bobcat contingent by finishing fifth overall after covering the 10-kilometer freestyle in 28 minutes, 43.5 seconds. The product of Aspen, Colorado, was followed in the top 10 by Reed Godfrey (seventh, 29:01.5) and Kai Meyers (eighth, 29:01.6).


