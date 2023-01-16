The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
“Today’s race was a better showing for the Bobcat Nordic team,” said MSU head coach Adam St. Pierre. “Our men were third and our women tied for third, which put us in second on the day (combined) behind Utah. This shows just how much having competitive skis matters in a classic race.”
MSU freshman Anders Weiss led the Bobcat contingent by finishing fifth overall after covering the 10-kilometer freestyle in 28 minutes, 43.5 seconds. The product of Aspen, Colorado, was followed in the top 10 by Reed Godfrey (seventh, 29:01.5) and Kai Meyers (eighth, 29:01.6).
“The men raced four of the hard 2.5km laps for their 10km,” St. Pierre said. “It was an exciting race, with numerous Bobcats in the hunt. Anders Weiss continued racing wel,l taking a career-best fifth place. We sat him out of the 15km classic (Friday) because he will be representing the USA at the World Junior Championships in Whistler, B.C., later this month and we want him to save some energy.
“Reed Godfrey and Meyers were skiing at a similar speed all day,” St. Pierre added. “Kai turned up the speed a little on his third lap but slowed a bit on his fourth lap. Reed kept his pace steady for the first three laps and turned it on for the last lap.”
Other Bobcat contributors included Florian Winker (12th, 29:39.3), Jack Conde (19th, 31:09.0), Eli Hermanson (21st, 31:37.0) and Joel Power (24th, 32:57.4).
Alaska-Fairbanks’ Joe Davies won the individual freestyle title in 27:53.7.
The MSU women were led by Tilde Bångman, who placed seventh overall after covering the 5km course in 16:10.2. She was followed by Anna Pryce (eighth, 16:40.1), Kate Oldham (15th, 17:06.3), Emma Albrecht (19th, 17:36.3), Aubrey LeClair (20th, 17:37.4) and Lily Murnane (23rd, 17:47.5).
“The women’s course was very hard with long climbs and fast technical descents,” St. Pierre said. “Tilde started fast and hung on for another top 10 finish. Anna skied a very smart race, while most competitors slowed down significantly on the second of 2 2.5km laps, Anna maintained her speed and moved up.”
Utah’ Novie McCabe won the women’s race in 14:48.7.
Utah remained in first place atop the team standings after four events with 396 points. The Utes are followed by Alaska Anchorage (276), UAF (267), MSU (253), Denver (241) and Colorado (225).
The alpine portion of the MSU Invitational will be held Jan. 30-31 at Bridger Bowl.
Saturday’s results followed Friday’s events, which saw Bångman finish eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52:52.3 to pace the Montana State women’s team.
The Bobcat men were led by Winker, who finished 16th overall in 45:37.2. He was followed by Conde (17th, 45:47.9), Godfrey (18th, 45:55.5), Meyers (20th, 46:27.3), Hermanson (21st, 47:25.3) and Power (23rd, 48:23.5).
Mike Ophoff of Alaska-Fairbanks won the event in a photo-finish in 41:17.2.
Bångman, a product of Oestersund, Sweden, was followed by Pryce (12th, 55:07.7), and Albrecht (13th, 55:10.8). LeClair and Katey Houser did not finish the race.
Utah’s Novie McCabe captured the women’s individual title in 47:53.6.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.