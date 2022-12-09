On second down, Montana State trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.
Mellott received the snap and faked a handoff to his right. Ifanse ran a different way and wasn’t there to sell it, but it didn’t matter. Mellott still burst up the middle for the 8-yard score.
Despite a slow start that featured five combined punts — three for William & Mary and two for MSU — the No. 4 seed Bobcats’ offense caught fire en route to a 55-7 victory over the No. 5 seed Tribe in the FCS quarterfinals Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. MSU will move on to the FCS semifinals for the third time since 2019, where the Bobcats will face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 8 seed Holy Cross.
The Bobcats honored former MSU player and head coach Sonny Holland, who died last week, with a decal on the back of their helmets. The team will wear the decals the rest of the season.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said it was meaningful to have Holland’s family and former players in attendance for both the pregame Bobcat Prowl and the game itself.
“He's obviously earned the respect and all the praises that have been given to him,” Vigen said. “He was such a great player and a great coach, but a much better man and that's apparent by all the people that have (shared memories about him).”
MSU finished with 473 yards of offense, along with 230 return yards between punt returner Taco Dowler and kickoff returner Marqui Johnson. Ifanse finished with 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns — including a 68-yard run in the second quarter — on 11 carries.
“We knew we could get Isaiah going,” Vigen said. “I think we felt really good about running him like we did. To get away with just 11 carries was great. Coming in, I thought it might be one of those 20-25 carry games.”
The Bobcats defense also held the Tribe to 197 yards of total offense — including 62 passing yards — and nine total first downs.
“Everyone doing their job is really what it comes down to,” linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “If you’ve got a guy in every gap, they're not going to go very far. So just getting off blocks, tackling and playing with our fundamentals (was key).”
The first spark for MSU came from Ifanse late in the first quarter with back-to-back runs of 20 yards and 26 yards. It helped set up the first points of the game, a 30-yard field goal by MSU kicker Blake Glessner.
On the next drive, Mellott rolled to his left on a run-pass option, connecting with Pickering for a 42-yard gain. Mellott ended the drive with a 22-yard run into the end zone as time expired in the first quarter.
After another W&M punt and an incompletion from Mellott, Ifanse broke off a 68-yard touchdown up the middle. That run broke the MSU career rushing yards record, surpassing the previous record set by Ryan Johnson in 2002 (3,646 yards).
“It's very special,” Ifanse said. “We're not guaranteed to have another home game. So just doing it in the last game of the year, and also just thinking about the beginning of the year and rehabbing through surgery and whatnot, makes it even more special.”
The defense stepped up for the Bobcats as well. After the Mellott 8-yard score, MSU cornerback Simeon Woodard picked off his first pass of the season and returned it 30 yards to the W&M 44. The Tribe finished the first half with 59 total yards of offense and three first downs.
Glessner added a 50-yard field goal right before halftime, redeeming himself after a miss from 49 yards against Weber State last week. That kick also broke the MSU single-season scoring record, previously held by Troy Andersen in 2018 (128 total points).
“Blake's been a weapon both from a field goal perspective, but then also his kickoffs just continue to get the job done,” Vigen said. “In this weather, kicking it from 50 is a little more complicated with the field and everything. He had confidence going out there. So we’re really happy because he's been rock solid for us this year.”
The scoring didn’t stop after halftime. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Johnson returned it for an MSU playoff record 87 yards. He nearly had a touchdown but slipped at the W&M 9-yard line. Ifanse punched it in for another score on the next play.
Meanwhile, W&M couldn’t do much on offense, defense or special teams. The penalties stacked up, too, most notably linebacker Alex Washington getting ejected for targeting after a hit on Dowler.
The Bobcats stayed hot, with Chambers setting up another scoring opportunity on a 28-yard run down the sideline. Mellott promptly scored again from the W&M 1-yard line. On the next drive, after a roughing the passer penalty, Mellott found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a 17-yard score.
Dowler got in on the fun as well, with a 79-yard punt return touchdown to extend the MSU lead to 55-0 — another MSU playoff record. Vigen credited both Dowler’s ability and wide receivers/co-special teams coordinator Justin Udy for opening up holes with his blocking schemes in the punt return game.
W&M had a chance to score early in the fourth quarter as the Tribe crossed midfield for just the second time all game. But MSU forced an incomplete pass from Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson on fourth down.
The Tribe finally got on the scoreboard with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Bronson Yoder with just over three minutes to play.
Barring an upset by Holy Cross Saturday, this will likely be the final home game for MSU this season. O’Reilly, who is a Bozeman native, said he was trying to soak in potentially his final moments at Bobcat Stadium, capped off by the 20th straight MSU home victory.
“At the start of the game, you’ve got to be focused on your job, focused on flying around,” O’Reilly said. “But in that second half, just soaking it in, it's pretty cool.”
MSU will next play in the FCS semifinals on either Friday, Dec. 16 or Saturday, Dec. 17.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.