As Montana State started another rep in 7 on 7 drills Saturday at Bobcat Stadium, wide receiver Willie Patterson frantically pointed to the corner of the end zone.
Patterson was trying to emphasize transfer wide receiver Ravi Alston’s one-on-one matchup on a fade route to that exact spot. Whether or not quarterback Tommy Mellott noticed Patterson, he still launched the ball to the corner.
As he fell down, Alston made the contested catch.
“(MSU receivers coach Justin) Udy’s really challenged them to step up and make plays on the perimeter,” fullback RJ Fitzgerald said. “Especially in those one-on-one situations.”
The plays didn’t stop there. Later in practice, when MSU switched to 11 on 11, Mellott found Alston in the corner once again. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Aidan Garrigan joined in, too, catching a deep pass down the sideline from transfer QB Sean Chambers.
“Coach always says that we’re going to have opportunities in practice and you’re getting evaluated on those opportunities,” Patterson said. “And those guys went up and made those plays. So just as an older guy, it makes me so happy to see them finally coming through.”
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said he’ll be looking for those types of plays and to continue to add depth throughout spring practice. That’s in large part because MSU lost two of its top three receivers from last season in Lance McCutcheon (61 catches; 1,121 yards, eight touchdowns) and Nate Stewart (12 catches, 209 yards, two touchdowns).
After acknowledging them as a standout position group last week, Vigen reiterated his praise of the receivers group after practice Saturday.
“I think that’s what we need to see,” Vigen said. “Those big plays last year were primarily made by Lance. Obviously Nate made a bunch at the tail end of the season when he got back (from injury). We need guys to emerge into that playmaking role.”
As one of the veterans now, Patterson is stepping into a larger leadership role this year as a rising senior. Last season, Patterson ranked second on the team in receptions (30) and receiving yards (375), and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three).
“I remember them saying (when I was a) freshman, ‘It’s going to happen quick’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah,’” Patterson said. “And then boom, I’m here.
“So it’s crazy to think it’s my last year, but I’m so glad to be in a position to show these guys (how it’s done) and lead them and give them opportunities to grow. So when I’m gone, I can come back and I know that the standard’s still set.”
Patterson added that one of his best friends on the team — wide receiver Coy Steel, who will miss spring practice due to injury — will play a key leadership role as well.
“We’ve been there and we’ve been making plays for the Bobcats on Saturdays,” Patterson said. “We’ve just got to bring these guys along and make sure that they’re working hard and just ready for every opportunity.”
Patterson said the MSU wide receivers group has especially bonded this offseason both on and off the field, truly "coming together as one." They’ve even come up with a nickname for the group — Air Rock.
“It’s kind of a fraternity,” Patterson said. “We know that when the game’s on the line, they’re going to throw that ball up and we’ve got to make a play. They’re going to call on Air Rock.”
Some of the first chances to make those plays have come during this stretch of spring practice. The Bobcats brought referees to Saturday’s practice for some “live work” as Vigen called it, which includes the aforementioned 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 sequences and upcoming closed scrimmages the next two Saturdays.
It also provides MSU — especially this receivers group — the chance to continue growing. Not only in hopes of replacing McCutcheon and Stewart’s production, but also making a name for themselves. Patterson added that one of the mantras from the MSU coaching staff is to never make the same mistake twice.
“Just every day trying to get 1% better,” Patterson said. “Trying to find something that you didn’t do on Thursday and get better at it on Saturday. Or if it’s on Tuesday, get better at it on Thursday.”
As spring practice continues to progress, Patterson, Alston, Garrigan and the entire MSU receiving corps will look to further prove themselves as playmakers. That journey itself, Patterson said, is one of the best parts about spring ball.
“It’s so good getting back and just competing because our defense is one of the best in the country,” Patterson said. “So I know that I’m getting better every single day. But that’s just the funnest part — just going out there and competing and just trying to make plays.”