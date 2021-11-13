Montana State escapes with win against Idaho By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Nov 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott scores a touchdown against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State running back Lane Sumner runs up the middle against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs the ball in for his second touchdown of the game against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tommy Mellott rushed for all three of Montana State's touchdowns in a 20-13 win over Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.The No. 3-ranked Bobcats improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky play going into next week’s game at Montana, the 120th 'Cat-Griz. Idaho fell to 3-7 (2-5 Big Sky).MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy forced a punt on the game’s first drive with his ninth sack of the season, one play after safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. prevented a long play — and perhaps a touchdown — with a pass breakup. On the following drive, Mellott rushed nine yards for a TD, his second of the season, to give MSU a 7-0 lead with 3:38 left in the first quarter. It was the second TD of the season for the freshman quarterback from Butte.Starting QB Matthew McKay threw his third interception of the season on MSU’s next drive. He passed toward the left sideline to Lance McCutcheon, who caught a 40-yard pass three plays earlier. Three Vandals and another Bobcat were in the area, and Marcus Harris returned the INT to Idaho's 14-yard line.Idaho scored off the turnover on a 40-yard field goal from Logan Prescott with 10:33 left in the half.MSU built the lead to 13-3 on a 23-yard TD run from Mellott, who used an impressive spin move at the line of scrimmage to break free. Idaho blocked Blake Glessner’s PAT. Idaho made it 13-10 at halftime on a 30-yard pass from Zach Borisch to Terez Traynor with 34 seconds on the clock.MSU tried a Hail Mary attempt with three seconds left in the half, but McKay was sacked by Kemari Bailey. McKay and Bailey fell into MSU right tackle TJ Session, who spent minutes on the field and walked gingerly off the field. Rush Reimer started in place of Session to start the second half. Session appeared on the sideline in the second half with crutches and a walking boot on his left leg.Prescott missed a 41-yard field goal wide left with 6:23 left in the third quarter but made a 46-yarder kick at the 2:35 mark to tie the game at 13-13. That was the score going into the fourth.Idaho got back into MSU territory to start the fourth, but another stand from the FCS’ second-best scoring defense forced a punt.MSU junior running back Isaiah Ifanse surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in the game and moved past Steve Kracher for the third-most rushing yards in program history. He also sat the entire second half, and backup Elijah Elliott went to the locker room during the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury.After both teams traded punts, the Bobcats drove 37 yards and scored on Mellott’s third TD of the game, a 3-yard run with 2:16 left to put them ahead 20-13.MSU’s defense got multiple sacks on the following drive, including one on fourth down by Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe to end the game. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Idaho Touchdown Sport American Football Tommy Mellott Punt Matthew Mckay Montana Recommended for you Latest Local Manhattan Christian claims second Class C championship in three years 24 min ago Montana State volleyball wraps up regular season with loss to Sacramento State 1 hr ago Montana State women fall on the road to UNLV 1 hr ago Mental health during pandemic benefited by exercise, Montana State University researchers find 2 hrs ago