Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited for driving under the influence earlier this month, court documents show.
Head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday morning he had suspended Garza for one game, but he offered no additional details at the time.
A statement from Bobcat Athletics on Tuesday read: “The university does not comment on personnel matters and won’t have additional information about this matter beyond what we released previously.”
Per the documents, Garza, 53, was pulled over at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 19 near the intersection of Main Street and Rouse Avenue in downtown Bozeman. Not only was it Garza’s birthday, according to his driver’s license, but the traffic offense occurred hours after MSU’s win over rival Montana to end the regular season.
In addition to driving under the influence, the documents show Garza was cited for driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and being a Montana resident operating a vehicle with an out-of-state driver’s license beyond 60 days of living in the state.
Garza’s suspension is for the second round FCS playoff game against Weber State, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Garza took part in MSU’s practice on Monday.
“We all have a responsibility — to each other, to our team, to our university, to our community — to make decisions with all those entities in mind,” Vigen said Monday. “Coach Garza failed to do so and because of that will be serving a one-game suspension this Saturday.”
In his stead on Saturday, linebackers coach Bobby Daly will call defensive plays.
According to the court documents, on which his full name is shown as Willie McKinney Garza, his address is listed as being in Lancaster, Texas, which is south of Dallas. That license expired on Nov. 16.
During the traffic stop, according to court documents, Garza had a “strong odor” and refused a preliminary breathalyzer test and a blood test. It was documented that Garza vomited at the hospital and was “placed in their care.”
Garza’s attorney, Elisabeth Montoya, offered no comment when reached at her office Tuesday afternoon.
In Montana, a refusal of a breathalyzer test results in an automatic suspension of one’s driver’s license. Montoya and Garza have filed a request for a hearing regarding that suspension, arguing that the Montana Highway Patrol officer failed “to properly and timely inform (Garza) of all the consequences of a refusal” and called the sequence a violation of Garza’s due process rights.
In that same request, Montoya and Garza hope for the hearing to determine “whether the peace officer had particularized suspicion to stop (Garza) and reasonable grounds upon which to believe (Garza) had been driving or was in actual control of a motor vehicle … while under the influence of alcohol.”
Garza was hired at Montana State in January to be the defensive coordinator and coach defensive backs.
At that time, Vigen touted Garza’s “personable” and “authentic” nature, as well as his “really excellent defensive mind” and his ability to develop strong football players. Vigen and Garza worked together at Wyoming for part of 2019 while Vigen was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.
Garza’s tenure at Wyoming lasted less than four months. In October 2019, he was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and speeding, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. He pleaded not guilty to both charges but resigned less than two weeks after the incident.
Garza was also charged with driving while intoxicated in September 2003 when he was an assistant coach at TCU. He resigned from that position the next month.
On the day that Vigen announced Garza’s hiring at MSU, Vigen said: “Coach Garza has made some mistakes in his past, mistakes that he would own up to, he does own up to. I have the ability to move on from that because I know the type of man he is and I know the type of coach that he is.”
At an introductory press conference, Garza acknowledged he had made mistakes in his past and spoke of how he’s trying to move past them.
“You make mistakes, you try to learn from those mistakes and you move forward,” he said. “I tell my guys, ‘Fight the good fight. Every day, you get up and try to do the best you can to not make mistakes.’ … You keep the faith, you never stop believing in yourself. That’s the way I was brought up. I was brought up in a church. … I’m fighting the good fight. I keep the faith and I’m in the process of finishing.”
