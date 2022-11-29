MSU football press conference
Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza speaks during a press conference on March 22 at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report For America

Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited for driving under the influence earlier this month, court documents show.

Head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday morning he had suspended Garza for one game, but he offered no additional details at the time.

A statement from Bobcat Athletics on Tuesday read: “The university does not comment on personnel matters and won’t have additional information about this matter beyond what we released previously.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Victor Flores of 406mtsports.com contributed to this report.

Tags

