Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices on March 11 in New York. 

 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition.

The players' association said Monday it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers.

While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season.

