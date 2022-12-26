Let the news come to you

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi had a season that was even better than his dreams.

The graduate transfer from Virginia wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season, which earned them a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in a New Year’s Eve semifinal for a berth in the national title game. It also didn’t stun the AP All-American to win the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center.

Oluwatimi was thrilled — and surprised — to become the first player in school history to win the Outland Trophy that recognizes the top interior lineman on either side of the ball.


