Colorado Washington Football
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. celebrates a touchdown against Colorado on Saturday in Seattle. 

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — With all the player movement through the transfer portal during the offseason, Michael Penix Jr.'s arrival at Washington was rather unheralded.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Penix has made as strong a case as anyone for Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors.

Penix can put an exclamation point on his stellar season Saturday when the 12th-ranked Huskies face Washington State in the Apple Cup. His season has been a display of dizzying numbers, stunning throws and big victories, none of which was expected to this level before the season.


