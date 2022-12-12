WCup Croatia Brazil Soccer
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil on Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 

 AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tears are flowing from soccer's biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup.

First it was Neymar. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo. Could Lionel Messi be next?

Momentum is building behind Messi's push to cap his career with the biggest prize in the game. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals, almost in the same way Diego Maradona — the man with whom Messi is so often compared — led the South American nation to its second and most recent World Cup title in 1986.


