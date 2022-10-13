Let the news come to you

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City.

McDermott managed to even crack a few smiles as if to welcome questions of Buffalo squandering a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game in January.

“Well, I mean that did happen. That’s part of our past,” he said.

