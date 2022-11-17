Rams Buccaneers Football
Buy Now

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) on Nov. 6 in Tampa, Fla. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Stafford participated fully in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, and the Super Bowl-winning veteran is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford sat out of the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He entered the protocol two days after the previous week's loss at Tampa Bay, but McVay has been unable to confirm whether Stafford actually had a concussion.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you