APTOPIX Marshall Notre Dame Football
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell lifts wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a touchdown against Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

Freeman was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.

“If it’s my experience as head coach, and I don’t know if that’s a reason why, or the lack of execution? But it starts with me, right? It starts with me as the head coach and looking at myself and saying, ‘What do I have to do to help this football team and really look at everything we’re doing?’ Because the performance isn’t where we needed to be,” he said.

