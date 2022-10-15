PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him.
Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming down his cheeks.
"It's so cold! But it's so good!" slugger Rhys Hoskins barked in Harper's face.
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent Philadelphia bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday.
Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history and Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NL Division Series 3-1 against the World Series champion Braves.
The Phillies will face either San Diego or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Atlanta's loss meant Major League Baseball hasn't had a repeat champ since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.
"Like I told them, the goal when we leave spring training is to win the division. Until you win the division, you don't have a chance to do anything special because you never know what's going to happen, you don't know what team's going to get hot, what things have to go right for you to go deep into the postseason," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
"And we got in. It didn't happen for us this year," he said.
Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season, but is playing like a contender under manager Rob Thomson. Thomson, who had been a career coach for the Yankees and Phillies, transformed a team well out of contention at 23-29 when they fired Joe Girardi on June 3.
"We just got off to a little bit of a slow start and kind of spiraled. And May was a really tough month. It was a really tough schedule," Thomson said.
"Then once we hit June, the schedule kind of lightened up a little bit and we started winning, and guys started getting confidence and believing that they could win and believing that, OK, now this is the team that we thought we were. And just kept going," he said.
After a 2-0 sweep of NL Central champion St. Louis in MLB's newly created wild-card round, the Phillies used a dose of Marsh Madness to keep the party rolling in October.
After Hoskins spiked his bat on a three-run shot in a Game 3 win, it was Marsh's turn in the second inning to hammer his own three-run homer in Game 4.
Braves starter Charlie Morton was hit on his pitching elbow by Alec Bohm's single traveling 71.9 mph to lead off the inning. After being checked, Morton allowed a single to Jean Segura and hung a 2-2 curveball that the No. 9 hitter Marsh launched deep into the right field seats for a 3-0 lead.
Reliever Brad Hand was one of six Philadelphia pitchers and got the win.
Syndergaard, bumped from the rotation at the end of the season, wasn't asked by Thomson to do much other than keep the Phillies in the game. Syndergaard delivered with three strikeouts in three innings.
Orlando Arcia hit a solo shot off him in the third to make it 3-1.
Realmuto's home run followed, and it was bedlam inside the park, as a sellout crowd of 45,660 was deliriously cheering.
Harper hit a solo homer in the eighth, the second of the series for the reigning NL MVP.
It seemed fitting the trio of Phillies sluggers that form the heart of the franchise put the game away in the sixth. Hoskins-Realmuto-Harper all had RBI singles that made it 7-2 and a series clinch a mere formality.
