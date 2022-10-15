NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball
The Phillies celebrate their win over the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday in Philadelphia.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him.

Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming down his cheeks.

"It's so cold! But it's so good!" slugger Rhys Hoskins barked in Harper's face.

