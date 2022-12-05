Chiefs Bengals Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, facing, meets with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) following Sunday's game in Cincinnati. 

 AP

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had only lost to one quarterback three times — until Sunday.

Mahomes fell to 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, including playoffs, when Burrow rallied his team to a 27-24 victory.

Tom Brady is the only other QB with three wins over Mahomes, but he also has three losses.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

