Louisville Sanctions Basketball
Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference media day on Oct. 26, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.

 AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An independent panel has placed the Louisville basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino's successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.

Former Cardinals assistant coach Jordan Fair and associate head coach Kenny Johnson received two-year show-cause orders for Level I violations. The IARP concluded that Fair "was knowingly involved" in arranging a cash payment in exchange for a player enrolling at Louisville.


