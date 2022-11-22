Lions Giants Football
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) runs in a touchdown against the Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had a three-game winning streak in five years, so Monday would have normally been a day to enjoy.

Not on Thanksgiving week, though.

Dan Campbell and his coaching staff got one flight’s worth of relaxation out of Sunday’s 31-18 win over the New York Giants — a victory that has the Lions at 4-6 in what looked like a lost season.


