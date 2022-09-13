Alabama Texas Football
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) is sacked by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

 AP

A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss.

But a team that opened as the favorite to win the national championship hardly looked the part in the 20-19 victory in Austin on Saturday, especially on offense.

For the now second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban, the positive takeaways are an abundance of lessons and an early demonstration that his team can handle adversity.

