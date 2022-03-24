Sixteen Bridger Ski Foundation athletes representing two different divisions made their way to Minneapolis earlier this month for the 2022 Cross Country Junior Nationals.
Athletes competed in four races over a span of six days, racking up a number of top-20 finishes, while Landon Wyatt claimed a national title in the U16 5km classic.
Natalie Nicholas was three seconds out of the top 10 in the opening race of the event, the U16 women's 5k skate, while Kolibri Drobish was eighth in the U20 women's race. In the classic sprint, BSF had two athletes in the top five with Max Kluck in fifth in the U18 boys race and Wyatt taking fourth in the U16 boys race.
The classic mass start race saw four athletes in the top 15, with Sumner Cotton placing 15th in the U20 boys race, Kluck and Phin Fischer taking 12th and 15th, respectively, in the U18 boys race and Wyatt, a sophomore at Bozeman High School, winning the National Championship for the U16 boys.
BSF Nordic Program Director Andrew Morehouse noted that Wyatt had a particularly gritty performance in the 5km.
“It was a tight race, but Landon made an impressive surge with less than a kilometer to go, giving him a big enough gap that held through the finish line,” Morehouse said.
In the mixed team relay, Kluck skied up an age group and skied the second leg for the Intermountain Division team, which finished on the podium in third place. Wyatt teamed up with three other Intermountain skiers to take fifth overall in the U16 relay.
In the team scoring, BSF finished seventh in the combined results. The BSF Nordic women were 11th overall with the men fifth.
Several BSF athletes qualified for Junior Nationals this year, a sign of growing depth in the program.
"This is a long week of racing and the athletes have worked hard all season to qualify for this event," Morehouse said. "I'm incredibly proud of the way this team trained and stayed positive through a long season. In Minneapolis they left everything on the race courses, made new friends, had fun and supported their teammates.”
