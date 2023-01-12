Ravens Jackson Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media after a game against the Bengals on Oct. 9 in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans.

The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.

Coach John Harbaugh again said there was no real update on the injured knee that kept Jackson out for the final five games of the regular season — although he did indicate that he could be comfortable putting a player on the field for a game if he's not quite 100%.


