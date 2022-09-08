Baltimore Ravens Football
Buy Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions after practice on Wednesday in Owings Mills, Md.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The star quarterback said Wednesday that Friday would be the cutoff point at which negotiations for a contract extension would need to be set aside before the start of the regular season. He’d indicated previously there could be some sort of deadline, and that he hoped to have a deal done before the season, but now he’s clarified the timetable he’s working with.

“The end of this week,” Jackson said when asked when his deadline is. “Friday. Friday.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you