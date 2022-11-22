Cardinals Rams Football
Buy Now

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs after a catch against the Cardinals on Nov. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is among the 32 players nominated for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Kupp, who had surgery for a high ankle sprain last week, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last February.

Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, who missed a few games last year while dealing with mental health issues, also is among the nominees.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you