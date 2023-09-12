UC Davis Oregon St Football

A judge granted a request by Oregon State and Washington State for a temporary restraining order on Monday to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting until it can be determined who has the right to chart the future of the disintegrating conference.

At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court in Washington, Judge Gary Libey ruled that a board of directors meeting scheduled for later this week with conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from 10 departing members cannot take place.

Washington State President Kirk Schulz, who now serves as the chairman of the Pac-12’s board, and athletic director Pat Chun attended the hearing at a courthouse not far from the school’s Pullman campus. The judge did not immediately set another court date.


