Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph answers questions from the media at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday in Lincoln, Neb.

 AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska's next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games.

Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.

"I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that's the opportunity you're working for, to become the head coach," Joseph said. "But we understand what goes along with this profession. It's wins and losses, and that's what it's going to depend on."

