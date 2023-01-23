APTOPIX Cowboys 49ers Football

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after losing to the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott. Another missed extra point by Brett Maher. Some bizarre play-calling at the end of the game.

It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump.

Prescott had two turnovers and led only one touchdown drive and the Cowboys fell short of the NFC title game for the 12th straight postseason trip, losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday.


