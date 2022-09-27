Nuggets Media Day Basketball
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes around with guard Jamal Murray during media day on Monday in Denver. 

 AP

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray spotted his two-time reigning MVP teammate in the open and quickly hollered out to him.

"Grab me a grape," the Denver Nuggets point guard said with Nikola Jokic breaking toward a fruit tray Monday at media day.

With that, Jokic dished out his first assist of the season.

