Fiesta Bowl Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls time during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz. 

 Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

"I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel."

One minute later, Michigan football shared a statement from Harbaugh on Twitter.


