Sauce Gardner got twisted around as Stefon Diggs blew by him, a rare moment this season when the New York Jets cornerback looked like a rookie.

That 42-yard toss by Josh Allen on the first play from scrimmage Sunday had the No. 4 overall draft pick burned. But Gardner's confidence never wavered.

"After that play, I just told everybody, 'Chill out, we're going to be good,'" Gardner recalled. "And right after that, the interception happened."


