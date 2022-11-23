Jets Wilson Benched Football
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during the first half against the Titans on Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback "reset" with the hope Wilson plays again this season. "This is not putting a nail in his coffin."


