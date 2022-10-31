Let the news come to you

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn't hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore.

The former Alabama teammates continued their MVP-caliber seasons with spectacular performances Sunday. They've silenced critics who questioned their ability to be franchise quarterbacks and are setting themselves up for huge contract extensions in the offseason.

Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season. A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, the 32-year-old Smith has the surprising Seahawks (5-3) leading the NFC West.


