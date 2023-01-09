Titans Jaguars Football
Buy Now

Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk pulls in a touchdown reception against the Titans on Saturday evening in Jacksonville, Fla.

 The Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars usually mess it up.

They fired Tom Coughlin too soon. They kept Jack Del Rio, Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone too long. They gambled on Urban Meyer, Nick Foles, David Garrard and countless others, and almost always got burned.

Whether it was draft picks, free agents, coaches or general managers, it’s been one mistake after another for years — decades, really.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you