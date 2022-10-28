Ravens Buccaneers Football
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field following a win against the Buccaneers on Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

 AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore’s locker room after the team’s pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.

“I feel like the whole offense was hungry,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.


