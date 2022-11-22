Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan players have been thinking about Ohio State and working to prepare for this game since the start of the year.

And now it comes to this, one of those most-anticipated games of the year.

Both teams are undefeated and play Saturday at Ohio State for the Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the Big Ten championship game, and likely inclusion in the four-team national playoff. In other words, this game means everything.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you