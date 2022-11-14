Cowboys Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center left, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, center right, greet each other after the Packers’ 31-28 overtime win on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

 AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days.

Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.

The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.


